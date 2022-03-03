Stellantis donates $1-million to support Ukraine

Stellantis has donated $1-million in humanitarian aid to support refugees and civilians during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

According to a statement, the automotive manufacturer says it condemns violence and aggression and their priority during this difficult time is the health and safety of their Ukrainian employees and families.

The company has also put a dedicated support team that will run 24/7 to monitor the health and safety of their staff.

71 Stellantis employees are Ukraine based and are all safe at this time.