Stellantis eliminating Mopar parts department at Windsor headquarters

Stellantis is eliminating its Mopar parts department at its headquarters in Windsor.

Steve Morash, President, Local 1498 says Unifor received notice from the company on Wednesday, and 12 jobs are being lost as a result.

Morash says the 12 members affected are feeling shock and sadness.

"We were kind of aware this was going to happen or on the horizon as we knew the company was trying to align and consolidate what they did in the U.S. in Canada so this wasn't a total surprise, it's just disappointing."

He says the jobs will be most likely outsourced.

"But we are going to be fighting this through the bargaining process we have this fall because obviously these are very high skilled jobs that are very well paid and these are the types of jobs that this community needs and we need to protect these types by all means."

The positions being eliminated are inventory control positions. Morash says these positions contact suppliers to make sure that they are shipping parts to warehousing who then supply parts to dealers, so when your car needs repairs, the parts are available.

-With files from AM800's Rob Hindi