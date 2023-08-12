Stellantis employees donate money and school supplies for 'Backpacks for Success' program

Employees at Stellantis have stepped up to support local kids.

Windsor Assembly Plant workers and United Way volunteers were on hand to collect donations and school supplies for the 'Backpacks for Success' program.

Stellantis employees dropped off the supplies and donations as they entered for their shift on Thursday, August 10.

Team members donated enough backpacks and school supplies to fill a Chrysler Pacifica Minivan and over $6,200 supporting the program.

'Backpacks for Success' is all about building confidence and ensuring that kids in the community have the right tools to start their school year.

Lorraine Goddard, the CEO of United Way, says the goal is to distribute 2,000 backpacks to children, youth and families that need it the most.

Backpacks will be distributed to students through United Way and other local community programs later this month.