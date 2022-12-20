Stellantis keeping second shift at the Windsor Assembly Plant

More good news for Windsor-Essex.

Stellantis has confirmed the second shift at the Windsor Assembly Plant will remain in place.

In October 2021, the automaker said the plant would transition to a one shift operation in April 2022.

But the transition was delayed two times. The first to the end of June and then to the end of December.

Shop floor of the FCA Canada Windsor Assembly Plant, October 5, 2018 (by AM800's Peter Langille)

The decision to continue the shift will impact 1,800 to 2,000 workers.

Dave Cassidy, President of Unifor Local 444, says this is a great Christmas present for all of us.

"People have been on edge for a long time, we lost the third shift. We've been talking to company and telling them how important it is," he says.

Cassidy says he's been getting a ton of messages from workers since the news came out and it is a huge relief.

The company previously attributed the reason for the shift reduction to supply shortages as well as other economic pressures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are roughly 4,000 workers at the Windsor Assembly Plant.