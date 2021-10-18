Stellantis, LG Announce Partnership on Battery Plant

(Auburn Hills, MI) -- A partnership is being announced between Stellantis and LG Energy Solution to build an electric vehicle battery cell plant in North America.

The location of the new facility has not been finalized.

However, the automaker says a groundbreaking will happen in the second quarter of next year.

Stellantis plans on investing over 35-billion dollars in electric vehicle production through 2025 and will have an electric option on all vehicles by 2029.

Stellantis was formed after the merger of Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles and French automaker Groupe PSA.

