Stellantis, LG Energy to invest $5-billion in Windsor EV battery plant

Windsor is going to be home to a nearly $5-billion dollar electric vehicle battery plant.

LG Energy Solution and Stellantis have announced the joint venture to produce leading edge lithium-ion battery cells and modules to meet a significant portion of Stellantis’ vehicle production requirements in North America.

The plant aims to have an annual production capacity in excess of 45 gigawatt hours and will create an estimated 2,500 new jobs in Windsor and the surrounding areas.

Plant construction activities are scheduled to begin later this year, with production operations planned to launch in the first quarter of 2024. The facility will be operational by 2025.

The new plant will be on Twin Oaks Drive near Banwell Road.

The province says the more than $5-billion investment is the largest in the automotive manufacturing history of Ontario.

A spokeswoman for Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli is refusing to say how much money the province is putting toward the project to "ensure (Ontario's) negotiating position is protected for future investments."

"Our joint venture with LG Energy Solution is yet another stepping stone to achieving our aggressive electrification roadmap in the region aimed at hitting 50% of battery electric vehicle sales in the US and Canada by the end of the decade," said Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO. "We are grateful to the Municipal, Provincial and Federal levels of government for their support and commitment to help position Canada as a North American leader in the production of electric vehicle batteries."

"Stellantis is Windsor’s largest employer and has a rich history in this community. Chrysler began operations in this community in 1925 and has employed generations of Windsor–Essex workers at its facility. With this announcement, we are securing the future for thousands more local workers and securing Windsor’s strategic location as the home of Canada’s electric vehicle future. As the world pivots to EVs, Windsor will soon be home to the battery manufacturing facility that powers it all." said Mayor of Windsor, Drew Dilkens.