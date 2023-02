(Hoofddorp, Netherlands) -- Automaker Stellantis says its net profit last year was just below 18-billion dollars.

Global battery and electric vehicle sales were a big contributer to that number as they rose by 41-percent.

This is part of the company's goal to have battery and electric vehicle sales reach five million by 2030.

Meantime, Stellantis also announced a dividend payout and a share buyback program.

