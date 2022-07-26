Stellantis offering retirement packages to eligible employees in Windsor and Brampton

Retirement packages are being offered to eligible employees at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

Stellantis says a workforce reduction will take effect over the next several months and the packages will be rolled out on Monday.

Employees will have two-weeks to make a decision before Stellantis will then have to decide how many layoff notices to issue.

The company says it's trying to find efficiencies but every effort will be made to place laid off hourly employees into open full-time positions based on seniority.

The automaker adds it's committed to the future of Canadian operations as demonstrated by the $3.6-billion investment in achieving 50% battery electric sales in North America by 2030.

The packages will also be offered to workers in Brampton.