Stellantis offering voluntary termination packages to hourly WAP workers 

Unifor Local 444 says they were able to negotiate, as part of the retirement incentive program, the inclusion of Voluntary Termination of Employment Plan (VTEP) packages for Stellantis workers.

Stellantis says they are extending a one-time VTEP opportunity to interested hourly employees working in the Windsor Assembly Plant, excluding skilled trades.

Dave Cassidy, President, Unifor Local 444 says incentive payment amounts will be vary depending on years worked at the plant.

"The difference with this one though is, you're done. You have no benefits. You're walking away from the company with some type of a serverance. Ranging from like $60,000 down to I think like $25,000."

He says he thinks 20-30 people will take advantage of this opportunity, but most junior employees.

"It's just a little bonus, give them a little push. Some might have quit after the contract, so that's why this has nothing tied to bargaining."

He says this would be a fairly quick process with job termination happening by end of August.

"They go down to hourly employment. They give their severarance, they fill out the paperwork, and by the end of the month those operational effencies are there to allow them go and then they're gone."

Anyone interested is asked to visit the WAP Hourly Employment Office for program details and an application form.

Applications must be received by no later than August 24, 2023 with separations occurring no later than August 31, 2023.