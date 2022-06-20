Stellantis reviewing arbitrator's decision

Stellantis is pleased an arbitrator has ruled the company's COVID-19 vaccination policy is "reasonable."

As AM800 news reported on Sunday, unvaccinated workers at the Windsor Assembly Plant and at the company's operations in Brampton will be returning to work this coming Saturday.

The company issued a statement saying it takes its obligation to provide a safe and healthy working environment for its 9,000-plus employees in Canada seriously and is carefully reviewing the decision before determining next steps.

The arbitrator cited changes by the federal government that lifted vaccine requirements for its employees in making the decision on a grievance filed by the union representing workers at the Windsor Assembly Plant.