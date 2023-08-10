Stellantis says negotiations must be approached with vision for the future

Negotiations between Unifor and the Detroit Three automakers officially got underway Thursday, as the union looks to secure a new three-year contract for its more than 18,000 autoworkers.

Official handshakes ceremonies were held in Toronto between the union and Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.

In a statement released by Stellantis, they say the company and Unifor have a long-standing history of working together.

"Collectively, our focus will be on negotiating an agreement that will ensure our future competitiveness in today's rapidly changing global market, with good benefits and wage increases that reward the contributions of our represented workforce now and for generations to come," Stellantis said in a statement.

"This is a significant time in the industry as we make the transition to electrification, and we must approach negotiations with a vision for the future," they said. "Stellantis has announced investments of over $8.6 billion in Canada over the last 18 months, with more than 3,000 new jobs and an anticipated return of the third shift at its Windsor and Brampton assembly plants."

"During negotiations, both parties must continue to work together and find creative solutions that meet the needs of today's workforce while maintaining efficient and productive workplaces."

Talks are expected to stretch into September, with the existing contracts set to expire Sept. 18.

-With files from The Canadian Press