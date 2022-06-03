Stellantis to move assembly of new STLA Large platform vehicles to Windsor
Stellantis has announced it will be moving the assembly of new STLA Large platform vehicles from Brampton to Windsor.
Production of L-Series vehicles such as the Chrysler 300, Dodge Chargers and Dodge Challengers will end at the Brampton Assembly Plant when retooling begins in 2024.
According to a release, this will be a part of a $3.6 billion investment made in May to support Stellantis' Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan and its long-term plan to invest $45 billion through 2025 in electrification and software globally.
As part of the investment the Windsor Assembly Plant will be transformed to support battery-electric vehicle (BEV) capability for multiple models.
Retooling for the Windsor plant begins in 2023.