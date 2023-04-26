Stellantis to offer buyouts amid electric vehicle transition

Stellantis says it's offering buyouts to hourly workers in Canada and to groups of white-collar and unionized employees in the U.S.

The company says it needs to cut costs to remain competitive as the auto industry shifts from internal combustion vehicles to those powered by electricity.

Stellantis says it's looking to reduce its hourly workforce by about 3,500, but wouldn't say how many salaried employees it's targeting.

The company has 8,000 union workers in Canada, but it would not say how many will get offers. Information about the packages will go to employees the week of May 1.

The company has about 56,000 workers in the U.S., and about 33,000 of them could get the offers. Of those, 31,000 are blue-collar and 2,500 are salaried.

The offers follow Ford and General Motors, which have trimmed their workforces in the past year through buyout offers.

In Canada, Stellantis has production plants in Windsor, Ont and Brampton, Ont.