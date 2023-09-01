Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant celebrates 100,000th Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid

A production milestone at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

Stellantis has announced the 100,000th Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid rolled off the production line Thursday.

Production of the Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid began on Dec. 1, 2016, with a 2023 Pearl Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid Touring-L serving as the 100,000th produced.

Stellantis says the Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid remains the only minivan in Canada eligible for a full $5,000 federal Electric Vehicle purchase incentive, as well as any available provincial or territorial incentives.

The Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid delivers an all-electric range of 51 kilometres, efficiency of up to 2.9 Le/100km and a total range of more than 800 kilometres.

It features a dual-motor eFlite electrically variable transmission (EVT) paired with a specially modified version of the 3.6-litre Pentastar V-6 gasoline engine.

The minivan also offers seven-passenger seating.