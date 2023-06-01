Stellantis won't confirm a tentative deal has been reached for Windsor's EV battery plant

Stellantis is responding to a report about a tentative deal being reached to save the EV battery plant in Windsor.

The automaker says "it does not confirm what has been reported and to date has not received an official response from its previously sent letters."

On Wednesday, the Toronto Star reported that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Doug Ford had reached a tentative deal with Stellantis to save the battery factory that could be worth more than $13 billion in subsidies.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens told AM800 news, he's cautiously optimistic about reports that a tentative deal has been reached to save the NextStar plant, but isn't going to be celebrating anything until hearing an official announcement.

The news of a tentative deal was announced after Dilkens was joined by local municipal politicians, union and business leaders at Windsor City Hall on Monday to urge the federal government to finalize the deal.

Late Wednesday, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne told the Canadian Press that a deal to save the $5-billion electric-vehicle battery plant in Windsor was "inching closer."

The federal government, Ontario, Stellantis and LG Energy Solution have been in heavy negotiations for a few weeks after the companies paused construction on their planned factory in a dispute over federal subsidies.

The Inflation Reduction Act legislation compelled Canada to sign an agreement with Volkswagen to subsidize batteries made at a planned new plant in St. Thomas that could be worth up to $13 billion over a decade.