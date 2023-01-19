Stem cell donor sought to save 7-year-old Tecumseh girl

A call is being put out to help a young Tecumseh girl with a very rare genetic disorder.

The Katelyn Bedard Bone Marrow Association is launching Canada-wide campaign to register people as a stem cell donor to help Zoe Dudzianiec.

According to the association, the 7-year-old has Diamond-Blackfan Anemia, a very rare genetic disorder affecting less than 1,000 patients worldwide.

There is no cure for this disease, which is a type of marrow failure in which the bone marrow does not make enough red blood cells.

Dudzianiec's treatment plan at the moment is chelation therapy in the morning and 10 hour nightly infusion, and chronic blood transfusions every 10 days, something that began when she was just a day old.

Association board member Melba Bedard told AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides that Zoe is in treatment everyday.

"Her mom has to take her for blood work that is needed every 10 days. Currently they can't do that in Windsor anymore because it's become complicated, so she has to take her to Toronto to Sick Kids," she says.

Zoe Dudzianiec of Tecumseh. Jan. 18, 2023 (Image courtesy of the Katelyn Bedard Bone Marrow Association)

Bedard says Zoe needs a stem cell transplant to survive.

"A little bit of another hiccup is that her donor should come from, hopefully, someone of Middle Eastern descent. Ethnic background is very important when finding a donor for someone," she adds.

Register today at blood.ca/KBBMA. A cheek swab kit will be mailed to you. You must be 17-35 years of age to register.