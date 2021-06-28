Step 2 Rules Don't Help Restaurants and Bars: Rocca

The owner of Erie Street's Mezzo Ristorante & Lounge says Step 2 of the province's reopening plan will do nothing to help the food service industry.

Limits for those sitting at one table will expand from four people to six people on Wednesday, a week earlier than expected, but it could still be 21 days before indoor dining can be resumed.

Fil Rocca says bar and restaurant owners across the city are wondering why table limits are so small when outdoor gatherings are allowed to host 25 people.

"If you're allowed 25 strangers in your back yard for a barbeque, why aren't you allowed that at a restaurant patio where there's restrictions in place," he added.

He says restaurants provide a supervised environment and should be allowed to seat larger groups.

"I could invite 25 people in my back yard with no restrictions at all when it comes to mask wearing when you walk in, but you're not allowed to have that in a restricted area like a restaurant," he says.

Rocca says restaurants and bars won't see things turn around until indoor dining is resumed in Phase 3.

"Especially for those that can't expand their sidewalks, and with the weather," he says. "A few times last summer I had to cancel 180 people coming to Mezzo for dinner due to the rain."

Windsor-Essex enters Step 2 Wednesday at midnight.