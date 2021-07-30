Step 3 Restrictions Released for Ontario

The provincial government has outlined what's to come when Ontario enters the Exit Step of its roadmap to re-opening — although no date has yet been set for the move.

It says most remaining COVID-19 public health measures will be lifted in Step 3, including indoor capacity limits on businesses.

But it says the mask mandate will be kept in place for indoor public places because the Delta variant remains the dominant strain in the province.

A provincial spokesperson says that's consistent with other jurisdictions such as Quebec and Israel, and the requirement would be continuously evaluated by the chief medical officer of health.

— The Canadian Press.