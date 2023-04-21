Stephenson scores winner as Golden Knights tie series with 5-2 victory over Jets

LAS VEGAS - Vegas forward Chandler Stephenson scored the game-winning goal early in the third period and Mark Stone added two late goals as the Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Thursday night.

The victory gave Vegas a split of the first two games in the first-round NHL playoff series at T-Mobile Arena. The Jets won the opener 5-1 on Tuesday night.

The best-of-seven series will shift north of the border for the next two games.

Game 3 is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Winnipeg's Canada Life Centre. Game 4 is set for Monday night.

Stephenson knocked in a rebound at 5:37 of the third and found Stone with a goalmouth pass at 13:01. The Vegas captain iced the win by wiring a wrist shot past Connor Hellebuyck at 17:30.

William Karlsson and Jack Eichel had the other Vegas goals.