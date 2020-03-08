Steven Del Duca Named Ontario Liberal Leader

Steven Del Duca has been crowned the new Ontario Liberal Leader.

Around 3,000 Liberals gathered in Mississauga, Ont. over the weekend, with Del Duca coming out on top Saturday afternoon.

Del Duca, who served as a cabinet minister in the previous Liberal Government, replaces former premier Kathleen Wynne.

The Woodbridge, Ont. native campaigned on a promise to fight for public education, health care and against climate change.

Del Duca says the Liberals have a hard fight ahead after being decimated in the 2018 election, dropping from a majority to third place without official party status in the legislature.

He goes on to say Premier Doug Ford's first term will be his last as the Liberals are compiling a “diverse slate of 124 candidates for the 2022 election” and will develop a platform that allows Ontarians to trust them.