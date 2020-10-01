Stiffer Penalties for Q-League Fighters



The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has approved new rules that dole out stiffer punishments for fighting.

All players involved in a fight will now receive a 10-minute misconduct penalty and a five-minute major.

Previously, players were assessed only the five-minute major penalty.

Anyone deemed to be an instigator will also get a two-minute minor.

The amended rules will see players automatically handed a one-game suspension after their third fight, plus another game suspension for each additional skirmish.

Representatives from the league's 18 teams in Quebec and the Maritimes voted on the new rules in a video conference on Wednesday.

The changes will be in effect when the regular season begins on Thursday.

files from Canadian Press