Stiles and Gretzky talk healthcare changes outside of WRH's Ouellette Campus

A focus on healthcare from both the province and the official opposition in Windsor on Thursday.

Incoming NDP leader Marit Stiles continued her visit to Windsor this morning by holding an event alongside Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky outside of Windsor Regional Hospital's Ouellette Campus to discuss recent changes announced by Premier Doug Ford, just hours after Ford and Health Minister Sylvia Jones announced $30-million for WRH.

Stiles, the MPP for Davenport in Toronto, says there's a crisis in Ontario's healthcare system that the Premier helped fuel and created an opportunity where the government is opening the door for privatization.

"We believe that our system does need extra care, that it does need innovation, but that it needs to take place within our public healthcare system. We're here to say to Doug Ford and Sylvia Jones, do better. We can actually invest those dollars into our public healthcare system, we can make a difference in Windsor and across this province," she said.

Following this morning's announcement from the province, Stiles says what we need to see is more investment in public healthcare so it's good news but doesn't address the biggest issue right now which is staffing.

"You can build all the beds and all the buildings you want, but unless you're actually investing in a way to actually bring and support and keep our healthcare workers in our hospitals and in the public healthcare system there's going to be nobody to treat patients," she continued. "So we're deeply concerned about that."

She says they're going to continue fighting to make sure that the government prioritizes patient care over profits.

Ford also announced on Thursday that upcoming legislation would see credentials of health-care workers registered in other provinces and territories recognized in Ontario automatically, which he says would allow workers such as doctors and nurses looking to move to Ontario to get to work as soon as they arrive.

The government plans to introduce the legislation next month when the legislature resumes.

Stiles says, again, that sounds like good news but it doesn't address the underlying problem that healthcare systems across the country are dealing with.

"Pretty much every province in this country has a healthcare staffing issue. This is a government that is actually at this very moment taking healthcare workers to court to try and suppress their wages, so that doesn't sound like a great invitation to Ontario to me."

Stiles was referring to the provincial government's decision to appeal a court decision striking down Bill 124 at the end of December.

She says the fundamental problem with privatization of healthcare is you're moving healthcare dollars out of patient care and into profit, which she adds costs more and studies have shown that the level of care does not improve.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi