'Still a good day for Canada' despite delay of Artemis moon rocket launch: minister

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne makes announcement in Ottawa Friday January 10, 2020

Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says yesterday was "still a good day for Canada,'' despite the test launch of NASA's new moon rocket being postponed.

Champagne was in Florida for a two-day trip that included meetings with Canadian astronauts and NASA officials.

In a teleconference from Orlando, Champagne noted that it's been more than half a century since humans last visited the moon.

He says days or even weeks of waiting for this test launch to proceed won't make that big of a difference in the long term.

And when the mission does continue, Champagne says Canada will be "front and centre.''

Canada is contributing a new robotic arm to the space station that NASA eventually plans to put in orbit around the moon.

A Canadian astronaut is also expected to be on the first crew of the rocket, expected to fly around the moon and back as soon as 2024.

