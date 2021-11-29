Still much to find out about Omicron variant

Ontario detected Canada's first two known cases of Omicron, a new COVID-19 variant of concern, in the Ottawa area over the weekend.

The World Health Organization has already cautioned that the Omicron variant could be more contagious than others.

Speaking on AM800's Morning Drive, Medical Correspondent Dr. Mitch Schulman says it's good to exercise caution given we still don't know much about the new variant first identified in South Africa.

"They pick it up November 24, it's probably been circulating since November 9. Because information is so freely accessible and because they're doing such a great job of letting us know about it, they immediately let the World Health Organization know. And because the WHO is afraid to be caught as if they're not sharing information they immediately let the rest of the world know," he said.

Even though the information was moved through the appropriate channels in a quick way, Dr. Schulman says it's still to early to even know what to make of the variant outside of initial tests.

"It's going to take at least two weeks, from now, to figure out what the importance of this variant is. And remember, there are going to be variants all the time. As long as the virus is allowed to replicate, in other words as long as it's allowed to circulate, as long as there are people it can infect, it's going to make mistakes."

Dr. Schulman says the initial takeaways from Omicron show it has more mutations than previous variants which could be an issue, but again it will take time to properly understand all the details.

"The truthful, honest, careful answer is you got this information too soon. We need two to three weeks to figure out what's going on. So you're going to have to wait two or three weeks at least to figure out what the truth of this is. And this is going to happen every single time there's another variant."

Ontario's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, will be is speaking to the media this morning after the discovery of the first two cases in Canada.