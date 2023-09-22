'Still too early to discuss if COVID-19 vaccines will become a yearly shot': WECHU MOH

With cold and flu season upon us, including respiratory illnesses like RSV and COVID-19, the Windsor Essex County Health Unit is keeping an eye on cases, and recommending the public take precautions at this time.

During the WECHU board meeting Thursday afternoon, acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mehdi Aloosh says anyone who is feeling unwell this season should stay home, keep up on hand washing, cough into your arm, and depending on the level of risk you may want to wear a well-fitted mask indoors to protect yourself and others.

Dr. Aloosh spoke on the new COVID-19 vaccine targeting the Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant and says WECHU will continue to watch for the Ministry of Health's recommendation, but that high-risk individuals can get other available vaccines until the new COVID vaccination is available.

On September 12, Health Canada has authorized the use of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine targeting the subvariant for people six months of age and older, however the timeline on when those will be distributed locally is unknown.

Dr. Aloosh says it's still too early to discuss if COVID-19 vaccines will become a yearly shot, like the flu shot.

"There would be something that we need to renew, our protection against the virus as the virus is changing, as our immunity goes down. So, six months, or yearly, I think it's unclear at the moment."

He says the new COVID-19 booster will be offered to those who are high-risk first.

"Then we go through the ladder of risk, we come down until we get to the general population, like flu. The flu is the same, we start with the high-risk group in long term care homes, and then we come down the ladder to get it to the general population."

He adds that locally the COVID-19 cases are relatively low.

"We see a little bit of jump, but not very high. So, the system is plateauing like the other parts of the province. So we are in the state."

Officials at Windsor Regional Hospital are also preparing for unique circumstances during the upcoming influenza, COVID-19 and RSV season.

Those in the high risk population are encouraged to make sure they are up to date with your vaccinations for all three illnesses and take protective measures to avoid the spread of the illness including wearing a mask, if needed.