Sting make late push at home to slip past Spitfires 6-5

It was a tough night on the road for the Windsor Spitfires who failed to hold on to a late lead in Sarnia Friday.

The Spitfires and Sting traded goals through the first two periods before Windsor netted a pair of powerplay goals in the third to take a 5-3 lead.

It was all Sarnia after that as the Sting scored three straight on the way to a 6-5 victory.

Despite the loss, Windsor's powerplay unit had a great night scoring all five goals for the team.

Captain Will Cuylle and newcomer Andrew Perrott each put up a goal and two assists for the Spitfires while Wyatt Johnston added three assists.

Windsor is back in action Sunday afternoon at home as it hosts the Flint Firebirds for a 5pm puck drop.

The AM800 pre-game show is scheduled for 4:45pm.