Sting make late push at home to slip past Spitfires 6-5
It was a tough night on the road for the Windsor Spitfires who failed to hold on to a late lead in Sarnia Friday.
The Spitfires and Sting traded goals through the first two periods before Windsor netted a pair of powerplay goals in the third to take a 5-3 lead.
It was all Sarnia after that as the Sting scored three straight on the way to a 6-5 victory.
Despite the loss, Windsor's powerplay unit had a great night scoring all five goals for the team.
Captain Will Cuylle and newcomer Andrew Perrott each put up a goal and two assists for the Spitfires while Wyatt Johnston added three assists.
Windsor is back in action Sunday afternoon at home as it hosts the Flint Firebirds for a 5pm puck drop.
The AM800 pre-game show is scheduled for 4:45pm.