The Windsor Spitfires lost 5-2 to the Sting in Sarnia last night in OHL playoff action.

Ryan Abraham and Ethan Miedema scored for the Spits, who lead the best-of-7 opening round series, 2-1.

Sarnia had four powerplay goals while Windsor went zero for five.

Sting forward Nolan Dann had four helpers.

The Spits outshot Sarnia 33-23.

Game 3 goes Thursday night in Sarnia.