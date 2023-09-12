Stolen 1980 Chevrolet Camaro recovered but investigation remains ongoing

A 1980 Chevrolet Camaro reported stolen from a home in Tecumseh has been recovered but the investigation into the theft and a related arson remains ongoing.

OPP report that the vehicle was recovered Sept. 8 in Windsor.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 3, emergency crews were called to a fire at a home on Intersection Road in Tecumseh.

It was determined sometime before 2:30 a.m., unknown individuals attended the address and set fire to the residence, believed to be an act of arson.

Then on Sept. 4, at 5:15 p.m. police received a report regarding the theft of a motor vehicle from the same address on Intersection Road.

Investigators believe the arson and the theft of the motor vehicle are related.

The Essex County OPP Crime Unit with the assistance of OPP Forensic Identification Services in conjunction with the Ontario Fire Marshall's Office is continuing to investigate this incident.

Investigators are asking community residents that live in the surrounding area who may have video surveillance systems to check their footage to see if they captured any suspicious person(s), vehicle(s) or activity in relation to this incident. If anyone has information, they are being asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.