Stolen Boat and Trailer Recovered by LaSalle Police

A boat and trailer stolen from a LaSalle business has been recovered.

LaSalle Police Service sought the public's help locating the 23-foot boat name Work Bites and its yellow trailer Wednesday.

According to police, it was found abandoned near a boat launch in Wallaceburg Thursday morning and returned it to the owner.

Police say the vessel was on the trailer with a tongue lock and secured at a business in the 2400 block of Front Road when it was stolen at some point Saturday morning.

No one is in custody in relation to the theft.