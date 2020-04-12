Stolen Van Causes Issues for Local Supermarket

A stressful time for a local independent supermarket.

Last week, La Stella Super Market had one of its three delivery vans stolen from its parking lot on Erie St. E. near Parent Ave.

Vince Pugliese's family owns the business and says the van has since been recovered, but the matter caused a lot of stress for his family.

He says they have been delivering food to families during the COVID-19 pandemic and with one less van it caused deliveries to be delayed.

"It caused a lot of back ups in the orders and stress on our family," says Pugliese.

Pugliese says deliveries start at 7am and wrap up around 6pm, but on Tuesday deliveries did not finish until 10pm.

"On average we do about 15 orders per van like every load and 15 orders is a lot to be down and put us back," says Pugliese.

He says the stolen van not only impacted the market, but customers too.

"I just really wish people would take into consideration before they steal something," says Pugliese. "Just know when you steal something like that, it's like taking food out of somebody's mouth and it's not nice to a lot of customers and kids that need food."

Pugliese says the van was found by police in a parking lot near Caesars Windsor.