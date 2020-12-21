Stolen Vehicle Involved in Two Separate Crashes

An arrest has been made after two crashes involving a stolen vehicle in Windsor.

Officers were called to California Avenue around 8:30 Sunday night for a disturbance inside a business.

According to police, a man then got into a running vehicle that was occupied with people but the passengers managed to escape before the suspect took off.

The vehicle was then spotted in the area of Wyandotte Street E and Devonshire Roa where it collided with another car before taking off again and getting into a second crash near Pillette Road.

Police say there were attempts to stop the stolen vehicle but they were called off for safety reasons before the suspect was finally located about 45 minutes later.

One person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries stemming from the second collision.

A 41-year-old man from Windsor is facing several charges including tTheft of a motor vehicle, uttering threats, robbery, dangerous driving and impaired driving.