Stolen vehicle recovered by CK Police following complaint

A stolen vehicle has been recovered by Chatham-Kent Police following an early morning complaint.

According to police, around 12:20 a.m. on Friday officers responded to a complaint of a man and woman attempting to steal a trailer on Sass Road in Chatham.

Police say the man and woman left the area in a vehicle, and were located near the overpass of the 401 and Scane Road in Ridgetown.

The woman was located in the vehicle and placed under arrest, while the man attempted to flee from police on foot but was located a short distance away.

Through investigation, police learned the vehicle they were driving was reported stolen from Toronto back on May 15.

The 51-year-old man of Grand Pointe was charged with theft over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and two counts of failing to comply with release order.

The 50-year-old Windsor woman was charged with theft over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and facilitating a breach.

Police say both of the accused were held pending a bail hearing.