Stoney Point residents to fight closure of library at upcoming council meeting

It appears residents in Stoney Point are ready to fight for their library.

As heard on AM800 earlier this month, Lakeshore council voted to close the branch and shift services to a pop-up community outreach model following a recommendation from the Essex County Library board.

Steven Wilder was one of two councillors who voted against the motion and says since the story aired he's heard from many in the community upset about the plan.

He says residents are feeling caught off guard by the decision.

"I'm hearing a lot of surprise, quite frankly a lot of frustration, a lot of anger from the community. They feel like one of their last remaining community centres or community hubs is being taken away and they're very upset about it. They don't feel like they were aware that this was even on the table or happening, they weren't consulted."

Wilder says this is about more than just closing a library.

"Really what I've seen is I've seen the community come together and rally around this library and talk about what it means to them, what it means to their families and what it means to the community and for residents in that area to be able to go in there and to meet and to socialize."

He says the library has been closed due to COVID-19, but residents were looking forward to it reopening.

"It's such a multi-faceted community centre and one that was very well used by the community and they were excited to have it reopen again after COVID. Instead, what they've been told is the physical space will not reopen. They are going to lose their meeting space and their community hub."

Close to a dozen residents have already registered as delegates for a special council meeting Tuesday at 6pm.

Wilder plans to file a motion for reconsideration at the meeting.

Len Janisse was the only other councillor who voted against the closure.