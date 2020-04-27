Stop Flushing Sanitary Wipes: Town of Essex

The Town of Essex is urging its residents to stop flushing sanitary wipes down the toilet.

Director of Infrastructure Services Kevin Girard, says it was an issue for the town prior to the COVID-19 pandemic but it has increased over the last few weeks.

Girard says the wipes are clogging the town's treatment plant along with pumps and sewers, leading to expensive maintenance.

"I would say that it's increased in frequency that we're seeing pumps getting clogged up now that the pandemic is here," he says. "Basically what we're having to do is pull these pumps more often whenever they get clogged."

Girard says even though the packaging says some wipes are flushable, they are not.

"Because the wipes don't break down in your toilet like toilet paper, the wipes get clogged up in the sewers and it could lead to basement flooding and result in expensive maintenance," he says.