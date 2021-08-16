Stop of Stolen Motorized Scooter Leads to Drug Charges

Careless driving of a motorized scooter has led to drug charges for a Windsor man.

Just after 12pm Sunday afternoon, an officer stopped the scooter in the 1500-block of Ouellette Ave after spotting the male driver committing Highway Traffic Act offences.

An investigation found the scooter had been reported stolen and the suspect was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

A search of the suspect revealed a quantity of crystal meth and fentanyl resulting in several drug charges for the 51-year-old man as well.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.