Store Employee Credited for Arrest in Theft in Progress Call

A 41-year-old man from Kingsville has been charged by provincial police.

According to the OPP, officers were called on January 19 to the 6300-block of Main Street in Comber for a theft in progress.

Police say a staff member at the store called it in and made excellent observations of the suspect, mode and direction of travel.

The suspect fled the store on foot and was arrested by police nearby.

Police say the suspect did arrive at the scene in a vehicle.

The suspect is charged with theft under $5,000 and fail to comply with an undertaking contrary to the criminal code of Canada.