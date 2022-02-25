Storm blow past Spitfires in Guelph

The Windsor Spitfires came out strong Friday night on the road, but fell apart after the first period.

Windsor led the Guelph Storm 1-0 heading into the second, but then gave up seven straight goals in a 7-1 loss.

Pasquale Zito was the lone scorer for the Spitfires with assists from Wyatt Johnston and Matthew Maggio.

Despite the loss, Windsor holds on to fourth in the Western Conference.

Next up for the Spitfires, an afternoon matinee with the Sarnia Sting Sunday at the WFCU Centre.

Puck drop is scheduled for 4:05pm with the AM800 pre-game show at 3:50pm.