Storm causes air conditioning issues at Erie Shores HealthCare in Leamington

Erie Shores HealthCare in Leamington is dealing with some issues with the air conditioning in the hospital due to recent storms that moved across the region.

During a heavy storm on Thursday, Aug. 24 and into Friday, Aug. 25, a power surge caused significant damage to the chiller's primary and secondary compressors.

A statement from the hospital says it "knocked out A/C to most of the hospital, including the emergency department and inpatient units.

The equipment loss led to the cancellation of some procedures on Friday due to high humidity levels in the building."

A hospital spokesperson says backup chillers are operating, maintaining cooling in the hospital's ORs, allowing surgeries to continue this week as scheduled and reducing the overall humidity in the building.

It's expected that repairs should be completed by the end of the week.

Full statement from Kevin Black, Communications and Public Affairs Specialist at Erie Shores HealthCare:

