Storm clean-up continues in Harrow and Kingsville

Clean-up continues in Essex County after Wednesday's severe thunderstorm.

The storm ripped through the region just before 4 p.m.

It appears the Harrow area along with Kingsville were the hardest hit.

Trees and branches fell, fences were knocked down and roofs were damaged.

Bill Chapman lives in Harrow at the corner of Erie Street and Munger Street.

He says it was a wild five minutes of destruction.

"It started as rain and then the wind picked up and it was something I've never seen before," he says.

Photo courtesy: Essex mayor Sherry Bondy

Chapman says he just got home when the storm started.

"I heard my window air conditioner start to buckle in the window," says Chapman. "I kind of looked out the other window and everything was just gray, you couldn't see anything and you look down the street and you could just see this wall of winds and everything coming down."

Photo courtesy: Essex mayor Sherry Bondy

He adds it was a surreal morning.

"It was very very quiet," he says. "It was dark because there's no street lights, nothing. The odd generator you could hear and that was about it. Very very dark."

Chapman says a large maple tree on his property came down. He also lost his back fence and has soffit damage.

Power remains out for some in Harrow and Kingsville.

Crews have been working around the clock to restore power in the area.

The storm impacted E.L.K. customers and Hydro One customers.