Storm cleanup continues in Windsor-Essex

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens is reminding the public to call 3-1-1 if you need a hand cleaning up after last week's storm.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Dilkens says residents who experienced flooding will be added to a list for a special pick up to collect wet and damaged items.

"If you have tree branches that came from city trees in the front yard where you just can't handle it, it's way too much, you need a chainsaw to cut this stuff up and clean it up, just call 3-1-1 we'll get the chipper out to your house and we'll do the appropriate clean up for your property," says Dilkens.

He says the city is hoping to get the cleanup done in 'relatively short order.'

"Yard waste folks will try and pick up whatever they can that you bagged, they'll be a little bit more forgiving," he says. "So if it's not in a bag and they can pick it up and just throw it in, they will do that. If it's beyond their capability they to will also put you on a list where our forestry will get that list from yard waste folks and they will send the chipper out to your house as well."

Photo courtesy: City of Windsor

Dilkens says it's fair to say these unpredictable weather events cause some havoc to the budget.

He says in Windsor, the city looks at what it spends in the last 10-years and tries to find the average during the 10-year period to determine the budget.

Two storms impacted the region last week on back to back days.

The Northern Tornadoes Project also confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Windsor-Essex.