Storm impact reported across Windsor-Essex

Another major weather event in Windsor-Essex.

There are unconfirmed reports of a funnel cloud being spotted near LaSalle.

Several people on social media report howling wind, heavy downpours and seeing a giant funnel cloud around 11 p.m Thursday night.

Environment Canada had issued a tornado warning for several communities including LaSalle, Amherstburg, McGregor, Harrow and Colchester which is a region hammered by storms overnight Wednesday.

Meterologist Mitch Meredith says they don't have a full picture of the damage but as for rain, Harrow has received a two-day total of 214mm while Pelee Island got 154mm.

There are a number of downed trees and power outages along with flooding.

Howard Avenue between North Side Road and Middle Side Road in Amherstburg is closed due to high water.

Gary Rossi, President and CEO of ENWIN, told AM800's The Morning Drive that at the peak, 20,000 customers were without power in Windsor during the overnight hours but the figure was down to 1,500 as of 8 a.m. Friday.