Storm Surge Biggest Threat of Overland Flooding for Tecumseh

Storm surge along Tecumseh's shoreline has been identified as the number one threat for overland flooding.

The town held the first of two virtual public meetings for its Shoreline Management Plan Thursday night.

Zuzek Inc. Consultants and SJL Engineering presented the first phase of the project, mapping out weak points along the town's shoreline that allow water to flood low-lying areas.

According to the report, more than 90 per cent of Tecumseh's shoreline along Lake St. Clair from Chippewa Park to Pike Creek is privately owned.

Nearly all of those properties have some form of breakwall with only six per cent in disrepair.

Peter Zuzek says having breakwalls in place is a good start, but with record high lake levels, the majority won't stop waves from high winds from rolling over them.

"As bad as things have been in the last couple summers and the spring and fall, it could be even worse in the future," he says. "As we go through this study we have to really take this hard look at what is the best information on the future and how climate change will impact that and make our engineering recommendations accordingly."

Several residents questioned who would pay to address breakwalls that may be too low on private land.

Manager of Engineering John Henderson, says it's too soon to tell.

"It all depends on if there's funding streams available through the federal and provincial governments, all those types of things would have to be looked into at that time," he says. "It's too early on in the process right now to be considering how things would be paid for if mitigation measures developed through this study."

Zuzek encourages the public to contribute personal experiences that can't be quantified through mapping.

"We certainly would encourage everybody to use the ... online survey to provide feedback and we look forward to hearing from anyone who has some knowledge to share with us," he added.

The report identified several possible approaches to prevent overland flooding including: relocation of buildings to create more natural buffers and upgrading existing breakwalls.

A second virtual meeting will be held in January of next year with a finish plan projected for the fall of 2021.