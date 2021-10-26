Stormwater management listed as a top priority in Tecumseh

Stormwater management is a top priority for people in Tecumseh.

That's according to those who responded to the town's 2022 budget survey ahead of budget deliberations.

The survey received 59 responses between Sept. 16 to Oct. 6.

Stormwater management, which includes sewers, pumping stations and ponds, was the service the largest number of respondents wanted to see enhanced, with 85 per cent saying it should be improved.

The sewer system, trails, rail maintenance and rural municipal drainage were the other top priorities.

Transit was the service most wanted to cut, with 22 per cent saying it should be reduced and just less than 14 per cent saying it should be enhanced.

The survey didn't ask specifically about rodent control, but 27 respondents or 46 per cent of those surveyed complained about rats in the comment sections and said the town needs to pay for rodent control.