Stranger Being Sought by Police

Provincial police in Tecumseh are looking for a suspect after a homeowner discovered an unknown man in his house around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

According to police, the suspect fled the home in the area of Centennial and Riverside Drives after being confronted by the homeowner.

A short time later, a man was caught on a home security camera on Riverside Drive, causing damage to lawn signs.

Police believe the man could be the same person who was inside the home on Centennial Drive.

The suspect is described as a 17-18 year old man, approximately 5'6", clean white running shoes (tennis shoes style), a dark short jacket, wearing a black backpack and thick sandy blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.