Strawberry Festival continues at the Vollmer Complex for the next two years

The LaSalle Strawberry Festival will be held at the Vollmer Complex this year and next year.

During Tuesday evening's meeting, council voted in favour of the report to keep the festival at the centre for the next two years.

The event is continuing at the Vollmer due ongoing developments and construction at the LaSalle Waterfront property near Gil Maure Park.

Town staff says the Waterfront will be unavailable to host large events until construction is completed.

Council also approved road closures for the event including Mike Raymond Drive from Diotte, and Front Road from Morton Drive to Sacred Heart Drive.

The Strawberry Festival this year runs from Thursday, June 8 to Sunday, June 11.

