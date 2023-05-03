Street Angels kicks off its first 'If The Shoe Fits' campaign

Do you have new or gently used shoes you no longer need?

Street Angels, a program by Feeding Windsor Essex, has kicked off its first 'If The Shoe Fits' campaign to gather shoes for those in need.

The campaign will run for the entire month of May and aims to raise awareness of the need for those experiencing homelessness to have access to comfortable, properly fitting footwear.

Street Angels stated that the average person experiencing homelessness walks approximately 20,000 steps per day compared to the average housed individual who walks 3,000 to 4,000 steps per day.

During the campaign, they are looking for adult shoes in all sizes.

Merissa Mills, Director and Founder of Street Angels, says those experiencing homelessness usually walk everywhere they go throughout each and every day.

"For them, everywhere that they're going, they're walking. And some of these resources are kind of spaced apart greatly, and so that's going to increase the number of steps that they're going to take in an average day. And what it means to us really is just that it's so important for them to have access, not only to footwear but comfortable footwear."

She says they are looking for adult footwear.

"Really any size though, especially with the men. So, we serve an average of 30 per cent women, and 70 per cent men, and so we see a lot of men sizes 10 and up in need. So those are kind of the ideal sizes that we're looking for."

Mills says this is the first time they're running the campaign.

"We just have seen an increase in the needs for shoes, and also a decrease in the amount that's being donated. So we just want to raise awareness of the importance because I think the donations exist, I think people have gently used footwear, and I think if they knew how much it was needed, they would be more willing to make the trip out to donate."

Donations can be dropped off at the Street Angels Drop Off Depot, located at 1240 Pierre Avenue, on Wednesday's from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Monetary donations are also being accepted to go towards the cost of purchasing new footwear.

Following the campaign, the shoes will be distributed among various programs such as the Homelessness Hub in Leamington, the Soup Shack in downtown Windsor, as well as the Homelessness and Housing Help Hub at the former Water World.