Street Closures a Boost for Downtown Windsor Businesses

The second round of extended patios was a boost for some businesses in downtown Windsor.

Main streets including Ouellette Avenue from Wyandotte to Riverside Drive were closed from Friday to Sunday night to allow room for more open spaces.

Most bars and restaurants aren't lacking customers; they're lacking space to seat them safely, according to Fionn MacCools' Krysten Parent.

With indoor seating not allowed during Stage 2 of Ontario's COVID-19 reopening plan, Parent says expanding their patio from 15 to 24 tables is a game changer.

"We didn't have to put anyone on a wait which is nice. We have the tables for six, so we got to max out our seating as best as we can while still keeping everyone safe," she says.

Lefty's Lounge Owner Jim Arbour, says it was nice to have room for everyone over the weekend.

"With the social distancing and limited space, you get limited people," he says. "With the open space we could have more people and it's more comfortable."

Arbour appreciates the city's initiative, but hopes officials might see value in adding a few more days to the closures.

"It's just a lot of work for two days, so even if they could just increase it from Thursday to Sunday, but an increase of some sort would help immensely," added Arbour.

Arbour and Parent thanked the Downtown Windsor Business Association and the city for their work securing the street and promoting the weekend.

The DWBIA had to postpone entertainment for the event due to concerns from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

BIA President Brian Yeomans, says entertainment will be rolled out when the city hit's Stage 3 of the economic recovery plan.