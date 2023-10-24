Street Help administrator pushing for homeless encampments to stay up

The administrator of Street Help Homeless Centre in Windsor wants the destruction of homeless encampments to stop.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Christine Wilson-Furlonger feels if individuals are not causing trouble and are not committing criminal offences, encampments should be allowed to stay up.

"Let's right now put an end to destruction of encampments," says Wilson-Furlonger. "If they are not causing trouble, if they are not committing criminal offences, they're really not bothering anybody why are we going in there with fire hoses watering down the encampments, police chasing people out taking and disposing of all of their items, what good have we done.

She believes the destruction of encampments piles on 'hurt' to people who are already hurting.

"As long as I'm not hurting someone I should be allowed like I was when I was a little teenager on the streets when the Windsor police turned a blind eye to that little girl sitting on that street corner with her hand out panhandling, that's my survival tool that I had," she says. "That's the only way I could eat and gather enough money to rent a room for a week."

A small homeless encampment set up on Howard Avenue next to the Round House Centre (Photo taken by AM800's Rob Hindi)