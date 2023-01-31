Street Help continues to hand out winter gear to those in need

Street Help Homeless Centre in Windsor is ready for the first cold spell of the winter season.

Administrator Christine Wilson says they are handing out winter jackets, toques, gloves, scarves, sleeping bags and blankets to those in need.

According to Environment Canada, the evening low in Windsor-Essex over the next few days will be between -14 degrees Celsius and -9 degrees.

Wilson says they're in need of new winter coats and boots.

"Some people don't understand the new part," says Wilson. "Well when you're desperate, you get a used coat that the zipper doesn't work kind of thing it can be really heartbreaking. So that's part of our logic, in giving the best to those who have the least."

She says she has no space at the centre for used clothing.

"New items they already have the tag on them, what size they are so I and my staff can distribute that quickly," she says. "The older items could be a challenge."

Street Help Homeless Centre on Wyandotte St East is short on sleeping bags. December 13, 2016. Photo by Teresinha Medeiros

Wilson adds Street Help is no longer helping just the homeless.

"We've been helping a lot of families, people with children," says Wilson. "We send them on to other agencies where they can get clothing and items for their children."

Wilson says they are also providing hot meals, coffee and hot chocolate. She says Street Help is feeding over 400 people every day.