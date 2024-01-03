Street Help Homeless Centre receives brand new fridge and freezer from Port Windsor

Street Help Homeless Centre of Windsor are the recipients of a brand new fridge and freezer, thanks to a generous donation by Windsor Port Authority.

Street Help is a homeless drop-in centre operated by and for the homeless located at 964 Wyandotte St East.

Steve Salmons, President and CEO, Windsor Port Authority says to end 2023, they sought out to make one last contribution to the community.

"When we called Street Help we said 'what keeps you up at night? What can we do for you?' We could have donated food. We could have made donations of clothing or other supplies. But that will run. It'll run out in a week, or two or a month. And was was the biggest long term impact we could make, and we heard by the way from Christine Wilson-Furlonger, the administrator there that they've got a fridge that's conked out. They're in desperate need of another freezer."

He says they worked with Williams Food Equipment, who were able to offer an attractive price which meant being able to replace both the freezer and fridge at the same time.

"It was possible to give Street Help the replacement refrigerator they need and it expand their freezer capacity so they can continue to serve the homeless, not just in January and February but throughout this year, and next year and next."

Christine Wilson-Furlonger, administrator, Street Help Homeless Centre of Windsor on Dec. 29, 2023. (Photo supplied)

Salmons says Street Help took delivery of the new 41 C.f. Reach-In double door refrigerator and 41 C.f. Reach-In Freezer on Dec. 29, 2023, for a total donation worth $10,000.

"They had a wonderful response from the community going into the holidays of large food donations. Nowhere to put it, nowhere to freeze it, nowhere to store it. So that was a sweet problem but a desperate problem for them. So when we saw these large units arriving on the trailer, being at the centre, and plugged in. They filled a hole in the wall and a hole in their program. It was a nice wrap up to the year."

Port Windsor is Ontario's third largest port, and each year the Port Authority receives more than 600 ships, delivering more than 4 million tonnes of aggregate, salt, steel and grain to Windsor-Essex, ports across the Great Lakes, and into Europe. It also hosts Ontario's largest ship fueling depot.

